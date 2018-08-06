Menu
McLeod Software HQ Photo: McLeod Software
McLeod Software headquarters in Birmingham, AL.
Technology

McLeod and TIA updates get customers more out of 3PL report

McLeod Software has teamed with the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) to make participation in the TIA's 3PL Market Report easier for current McLeod Software customers.

The TIA 3PL Market Report is a quarterly report that gathers operating data to present a realistic view of the 3PL industry. The 30-page report examines metrics such as revenue and margin per shipment changes and the most recent eight quarter trends. It details the reasons for volume, revenue and margin changes. The publication is based on a monthly survey of TIA members who submit real operating data, and answer questions on business conditions affecting the 3PL industry. It provides a report on the trends and practices of the 3PL industry, providing a representative understanding of what is happening within this business sector.

With Version 18.1, PowerBroker customers get automated report input to make it easier to submit to participate in this TIA Initiative. "At McLeod Software we are proud to partner with the TIA and our PowerBroker customers to bring this new product to market. Our customers will be able to easily participate in this impactful report that helps benchmark the industry," said Robert Brothers, manager of product development for McLeod Software.

"We are very excited that McLeod Software took the lead in developing APIs for their 3PL customers to submit data to TIA’s 3PL Market Report. It is essential for any business to know how they are doing," TIA President and CEO Robert Voltmann said. "The TIA 3PL Market Report allows 3PLs to benchmark their performance against industry peers. The McLeod APIs make this benchmarking effortless and free."

TAGS: Economics News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Continental cuts prices on ELD devices
Aug 06, 2018
Cenex Lubricant-960x500
The anatomy and technology of a lubricant
Aug 06, 2018
eld
Senate bill grants livestock haulers longer ELD exemption
Aug 06, 2018
A student practices backing up a tractortrailer at the Elite Truck School in Hillsboro OR Photo Neil AbtFleet Owner
ATS: Redefining truck driving could be key to ending driver shortage
Aug 02, 2018