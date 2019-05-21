McLeod introduces new tools as part of LoadMaster update

McLeod Software has included additional tools for drivers and fleet managers with the new Version 19.1 of its LoadMaster transportation system.

“Driver Choice” now gives drivers the ability to record their load preferences, and carriers the ability to offer their drivers choices about available loads when possible. McLeod said this allows owner-operators better tools to run their business from accepting a load to final settlement, especially when paired with the McLeod Driver Mobile App.

The new LoadMaster Trip Management feature gives carriers the tools to interactively plan details of trips with the driver’s input. Using a driver’s current hours-of-service and location information, a trip plan can be created with real-time estimated arrival information.

A driver feasibility function determines whether or not a driver can physically pick up and deliver the load on time based on their current position, the distances involved, the appointment windows for pick-up and delivery, and their available HOS to accomplish the trip.

For less-than-truckload carriers, Loadmaster can now better optimize the sequence of deliveries routed on a local movement.

McLeod also announced it has an expanded integration solutions with Manhattan Associates that offers visibility to its Load Analyzer scoring metrics.