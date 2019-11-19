McLeod updates DocumentPower Enterprise to index shipping docs with phone camera

McLeod Software has released Version 19 of its DocumentPower Enterprise, and there are no more transaction charges for using the app’s remote image capture from mobile devices.

Drivers can easily snap a picture of their documents, index them against the load, and identify the document type with McLeod Software’s DocumentPower Mobile Capture app for phones and tablets. The drivers can then quickly submit a high-quality image to DocumentPower Enterprise to get the billing and settlement process moving while using less mobile data. This helps keep fleets and drivers organized and paid.

McLeod Software is the first mobile image scanning provider to offer this solution for fleets and drivers to submit paperwork at no per image transactional charges or monthly user fees.

With the Mobile Capture app, anyone who has been given permission has the ability to capture and upload images directly to the DocumentPower system. Images can be indexed directly from the application on the mobile device as part of the capture process or sent to a remote indexing folder within DocumentPower. Office personnel can complete the indexing and document classification process.

The Mobile Capture on Demand feature also allows back-office employees to initiate a request for documents directly from their system. The driver or other recipient receives a link embedded with indexing information to launch the app on their device, taking them directly to the image capture screen. The recipient can then capture the requested paperwork through their device and submit it back to the requestor, where it is automatically indexed and stored in DocumentPower.

More automation in FlowLogix

McLeod made many internal changes for the release of DocumentPower Version 19 to increase performance and indexing and image retrieval speed for the system, making workflow execution faster, the software company announced this week.

The McLeod Logix Solutions product suite can be modified to meet the needs of each customer’s business process.