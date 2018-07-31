New Android-powered PeopleNet display designed for rigors of trucking

PeopleNet, a Trimble Company and leading provider of fleet mobility technology, announced the debut of the PeopleNet Display.5 (PD.5), an Android-powered fixed-mount display built specifically for the rigors of the commercial trucking industry.

“The introduction of the PeopleNet Display.5 provides customers with additional choices and flexibility when selecting an in-cab display,” said Bryan Coyne, general manager, North America for Trimble’s Transportation Mobility Division, which includes PeopleNet. “The PD.5, much like our Android-based tablets, lays the foundation for the next-generation of fleet mobility and helps our customers transform their drivers’ experience.”

The PD.5 gives customers the option to implement a ruggedized display that enables them to comply with the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate as well as leverage other applications such as navigation and in-cab scanning. Through PeopleNet’s Managed Mobility service, fleets can also manage both business and third-party apps running on the display and provide drivers with remote assistance during support cases and troubleshooting other mobile applications.

By harnessing the Android platform, PeopleNet says the PD.5 allows customers to future-proof their investment and maximize productivity and visibility throughout their fleet. The PD.5 has the flexibility to pair with multiple in-vehicle gateways for a fully customizable solution that leverages 4G LTE connectivity to increase driver and fleet performance.

“As we continue our migration to Android, the PD.5 can run both proprietary solutions alongside third-party apps, giving a fleet the ability to customize the driver experience to optimize productivity,” said Coyne. “Android software also unifies all of our latest devices, so a fleet can run any combination of fixed-mounted displays, handhelds and consumer-grade devices to meet their business-specific needs.”

The PeopleNet Display.5 is available now and will be showcased at the 2018 in.sight user conference + expo in Houston from September 9-12.