New PhillipsTools app gives customers and distributors more access

Phillips Industries has a new Apple iPad app that offers quick and easy availability to information related to the company and their products in one centralized location.

The tool is for distributors and users of Phillips products, which include advanced electrical and air brake system components, as well as electronic solutions for communicating vehicle data to fleets and their drivers.

Access to updated product literature and catalogs, including Phillips’ 24V products, in English, Spanish and French are instantly available with simple navigation. Product bulletins regarding product revisions and/or upgrades can also be accessed along with Phillips’ library of Tech Tips. Their award-winning company and product videos can be viewed in the app as well.

Currently, the PhillipsTools app is available for Apple iPad devices only and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store by searching for PhillipsTools.