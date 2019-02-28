Menu
Phillips iPad App
A look at the Phillips iPad app.
Technology

New PhillipsTools app gives customers and distributors more access

Phillips Industries has a new Apple iPad app that offers quick and easy availability to information related to the company and their products in one centralized location.

The tool is for distributors and users of Phillips products, which include advanced electrical and air brake system components, as well as electronic solutions for communicating vehicle data to fleets and their drivers.

Access to updated product literature and catalogs, including Phillips’ 24V products, in English, Spanish and French are instantly available with simple navigation. Product bulletins regarding product revisions and/or upgrades can also be accessed along with Phillips’ library of Tech Tips.  Their award-winning company and product videos can be viewed in the app as well.

Currently, the PhillipsTools app is available for Apple iPad devices only and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store by searching for PhillipsTools.

TAGS: New Products News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Samsara_AG24_asset_tracker
AI: Your fleet’s next ‘smart assistant’
Feb 28, 2019
022719 FleetWave-profile-logo.jpg
Chevin release the second installment of UI updates
Feb 28, 2019
ai-artificial-intelligence-worker-gears
AI and vehicle health: Less downtime, maintenance
Feb 27, 2019
orange truck
Sponsored Content
Improve performance and customer service with connected trucks
Feb 26, 2019