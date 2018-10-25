New SmartAssign technology alleviates the burden of unassigned driving events by 40%

J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc. recognized the burden of unassigned events on fleets and developed a proprietary algorithm and unique settings within its Encompass ELD system to help reduce these events significantly. To date, organizations using SmartAssign have seen a 40% reduction in the level of effort necessary to manage unassigned events.

One of the most tedious and time-consuming challenges fleets face in maintaining accurate and current electronic logs is managing unassigned driving events — driving time that doesn’t have a driver yet assigned to it. Often caused when the driver forgets to connect or has trouble connecting to the ELD, these events create inefficiency and non-compliance if handled incorrectly.

“J.J. Keller understands the risk and operational inefficiency associated with unassigned driving events, and has tackled the issue head on,” said Tom Reader, director of marketing at J.J. Keller. “SmartAssign Technology reduces the burden for both drivers and fleet managers, requiring less time for managing unassigned events, and allowing more time to focus on the day-to-day priorities of their business.”