Trucking Tech Today: New TMS tools support smarter freight and fleet management

BeyondTrucks digitizes customer-directed work with new Field Dispatch capability

BeyondTrucks recently launched Field Dispatch, a capability designed for dedicated fleets that digitizes customer-directed transportation work and creates a shared operational record between drivers, carriers, and customers.

“In many real-world transportation environments, the people determining what work gets performed are often customer personnel, site managers, field supervisors, or even drivers responding to conditions in the field,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Field Dispatch addresses the disconnect between the work being performed and the systems used to manage it by enabling transportation providers to capture and manage work regardless of where dispatch decisions originate. It gives carriers the ability to capture work as it happens, creating visibility, accountability, and operational alignment.”

Field Dispatch records items such as detention events, delivery documentation, scale tickets, and activity-based pay information to support billing, compensation, and reconciliation. The capability is available immediately as part of the BeyondTrucks platform. Read more…

Carrier Logistics adds ShipperScore to improve LTL freight pricing decisions

Carrier Logistics recently integrated with FreightFacts to bring ShipperScore into its freight management platform for LTL carriers. The integration gives carriers visibility into shipper performance metrics to support customer evaluation, pricing, and shipment acceptance decisions.

“Carriers collect enormous amounts of operational data every day, but it rarely gets normalized into a consistent signal for pricing and account management,” said Lance Healy, co-founder and CEO of FreightFacts. “ShipperScore provides CLI freight management platform users an objective benchmark they can use when evaluating new business. Additionally, account managers can use ShipperScore metrics to track ongoing performance and better manage customer relationships.”

ShipperScore evaluates shipper performance across 24 cost drivers, including dock conditions, freight classification accuracy, billing exceptions, and dwell time. The integrated capability is now available to fleets using the Carrier Logistics freight management platform.