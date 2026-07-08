Trucking Tech Today: New TMS tools support smarter freight and fleet management
Key takeaways
- PCS Software adds real-time market rate data to help carriers make more informed freight decisions.
- BeyondTrucks digitizes customer-directed work to improve visibility and operational documentation.
- Carrier Logistics adds shipper performance data to support smarter LTL pricing and customer evaluation.
PCS Software adds Triumph rate intelligence to Cortex freight optimization tools
PCS Software recently integrated Triumph Market Rate Intelligence into Cortex Opportunity Manager and Cortex Backhaul Booster, giving carriers access to real-time market rate benchmarks within PCS TMS. The integration provides dispatchers with pricing context alongside freight opportunities, helping carriers evaluate loads against current market conditions before committing.
"Ranking freight without pricing context is incomplete," said Danielle Villegas, CPO at PCS Software. "This integration closes that gap. Carriers can see what the market is paying, compare it against their own cost structure, and make a faster, more confident decision—right inside Cortex."
Cortex users can compare live Triumph benchmarks against load rates and profitability logic, while fleets without a Triumph subscription can use PCS historical rate data. The integration is now available to customers with Cortex and Triumph subscriptions. Read more…
BeyondTrucks digitizes customer-directed work with new Field Dispatch capability
BeyondTrucks recently launched Field Dispatch, a capability designed for dedicated fleets that digitizes customer-directed transportation work and creates a shared operational record between drivers, carriers, and customers.
“In many real-world transportation environments, the people determining what work gets performed are often customer personnel, site managers, field supervisors, or even drivers responding to conditions in the field,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Field Dispatch addresses the disconnect between the work being performed and the systems used to manage it by enabling transportation providers to capture and manage work regardless of where dispatch decisions originate. It gives carriers the ability to capture work as it happens, creating visibility, accountability, and operational alignment.”
Field Dispatch records items such as detention events, delivery documentation, scale tickets, and activity-based pay information to support billing, compensation, and reconciliation. The capability is available immediately as part of the BeyondTrucks platform. Read more…
Carrier Logistics adds ShipperScore to improve LTL freight pricing decisions
Carrier Logistics recently integrated with FreightFacts to bring ShipperScore into its freight management platform for LTL carriers. The integration gives carriers visibility into shipper performance metrics to support customer evaluation, pricing, and shipment acceptance decisions.
“Carriers collect enormous amounts of operational data every day, but it rarely gets normalized into a consistent signal for pricing and account management,” said Lance Healy, co-founder and CEO of FreightFacts. “ShipperScore provides CLI freight management platform users an objective benchmark they can use when evaluating new business. Additionally, account managers can use ShipperScore metrics to track ongoing performance and better manage customer relationships.”
ShipperScore evaluates shipper performance across 24 cost drivers, including dock conditions, freight classification accuracy, billing exceptions, and dwell time. The integrated capability is now available to fleets using the Carrier Logistics freight management platform.