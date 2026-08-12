Trucking Tech Today: BeyondTrucks, Torc, and Cox Automotive reshape fleet security
Key takeaways
- BeyondTrucks and VLC integrate driver and equipment compliance data into dispatch to support safer load assignments.
- Torc Robotics joins Auto-ISAC to strengthen cybersecurity practices as autonomous trucks move toward commercialization.
- Cox Automotive’s digital credentials help verify carriers, vehicles, and pickup locations during vehicle transfers.
BeyondTrucks and VLC integrate compliance data into fleet dispatch workflows
BeyondTrucks and Vehicle Licensing Consultants (VLC) are integrating driver, equipment, and compliance information into the BeyondTrucks dispatch workflow. The integration connects driver qualification information from DQM Connect and equipment compliance information from GW Connect with dispatch planning to improve visibility into driver and vehicle status.
"The recent $604 million jury verdict against C.H. Robinson and a motor carrier, in a case in which driver data and the failure of the carrier and broker to act upon them were central issues, is a wake-up call for the industry," Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks, said. "While the verdict will be appealed, it underscores a growing challenge across the freight ecosystem that checking a carrier, driver, or vehicle only at onboarding may not be enough when safety and credential information can change over time."
The integrated workflow is designed to reduce reliance on disconnected records and manual checks while improving coordination among dispatch, safety, maintenance, and compliance teams. It also helps fleets maintain a more consistent record of compliance checks made before assigning a driver and asset but does not replace legal obligations, carrier-vetting procedures, safety policies, or professional advice. Read more…
Torc Robotics joins Auto-ISAC to strengthen autonomous truck cybersecurity
Torc Robotics recently joined the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) to strengthen cybersecurity collaboration for connected and autonomous commercial vehicles.
Through Auto-ISAC, Torc will share cyberthreat intelligence, contribute to cybersecurity best practices, and collaborate with automakers, suppliers, and commercial vehicle organizations.
"Cybersecurity isn't added at the end of development; it's built into the product from the design stage," Mike Westra, senior director of product cybersecurity at Torc, said. “As we prepare to commercialize and scale autonomous trucking, participating in Auto-ISAC helps us strengthen our approach in collaboration with the broader autonomous industry, ensuring our product is designed to address evolving cyberthreats throughout its life cycle."
Torc’s membership includes participation in Auto-ISAC working groups focused on cybersecurity guidance, information sharing, and best practices for connected and autonomous vehicle systems. Read more…
Cox Automotive launches digital vehicle transfer security system through Central Dispatch
Cox Automotive recently launched Secure Vehicle Transfer through Central Dispatch to help shippers verify carriers, vehicles, and pickup locations before a handoff. The digital credentialing process replaces manual releases with a credential tied to a specific VIN, authorized carrier, and pickup location.
"Today's transportation landscape requires new layers of verification, accountability, and control at the moment a vehicle changes hands," Lainey Sibble, head of Central Dispatch, said. "We're not waiting for someone else to set the standard for what comes next. As the largest marketplace, we have both the responsibility and the reach to raise the bar for the entire industry—and that's exactly what we intend to do."
The credential can be scanned when a driver is within five miles of pickup, creating a documented record of the handoff and taking about 90 seconds to complete. Secure Vehicle Transfer launched as a pilot with select dealerships and Ready Logistics carriers, with broader availability planned after the pilot. Read more…