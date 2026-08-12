Trucking Tech Today: BeyondTrucks, Torc, and Cox Automotive reshape fleet security

BeyondTrucks and VLC integrate compliance data into fleet dispatch workflows

BeyondTrucks and Vehicle Licensing Consultants (VLC) are integrating driver, equipment, and compliance information into the BeyondTrucks dispatch workflow. The integration connects driver qualification information from DQM Connect and equipment compliance information from GW Connect with dispatch planning to improve visibility into driver and vehicle status.

"The recent $604 million jury verdict against C.H. Robinson and a motor carrier, in a case in which driver data and the failure of the carrier and broker to act upon them were central issues, is a wake-up call for the industry," Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks, said. "While the verdict will be appealed, it underscores a growing challenge across the freight ecosystem that checking a carrier, driver, or vehicle only at onboarding may not be enough when safety and credential information can change over time."

The integrated workflow is designed to reduce reliance on disconnected records and manual checks while improving coordination among dispatch, safety, maintenance, and compliance teams. It also helps fleets maintain a more consistent record of compliance checks made before assigning a driver and asset but does not replace legal obligations, carrier-vetting procedures, safety policies, or professional advice. Read more…

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