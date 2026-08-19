Trucking Tech Today: Freight Technologies, Geotab, and Kodiak address trucking finance, safety, and autonomy

Freight Technologies adds native CFDI invoicing to Fleet Rocket TMS

Freight Technologies recently launched native automated CFDI invoicing, or timbrado, within its Fleet Rocket TMS for brokers, shippers, and logistics operators in Mexico. The functionality is available to Pro and Enterprise level subscribers and handles CFDI stamping, invoice management, cancellations, and electronic payment receipt generation to support current SAT requirements.

“Cross-border logistics in Mexico works best when execution and compliance live in the same system,” Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies, said. “By embedding CFDI invoicing directly into Fleet Rocket, we are turning a critical but manual and error-prone process that has traditionally existed outside the TMS into a simple, automated operation. This is another progression in our evolution into a solutions-focused, software-first logistics company.”

Fleet Rocket automatically packages shipment and billing data for CFDI stamping and updates tax-document status in real time after invoices are issued, paid, or canceled. Read more…

Geotab adds unified incident investigation tools for fleet safety and compliance

Geotab recently launched Geotab Investigations, a unified solution designed to help safety, compliance, and operations teams resolve road incidents faster. The solution centralizes telematics data and supporting evidence to create structured, auditable records for collisions, complaints, property damage, and safety violations.

“Fleet-related incidents have cost companies billions of dollars in litigation and reputational damage, largely because critical data remains siloed,” Sabina Martin, VP of product management at Geotab, said. “Geotab Investigations changes this by turning raw data into a structured, defensible system of record, providing fleet managers with the intelligence to mitigate risk and the evidence to protect their drivers, operations, and bottom line.”

Geotab Investigations uses time- and location-based searches, event timeline reconstruction, and evidence integration to provide a unified view of incidents. The structured case workflow supports operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs, and internal reviews while reducing manual investigation work. Read more…

Kodiak AI gets California DMV permit for heavy-duty autonomous truck testing

Kodiak AI recently received a California Department of Motor Vehicles permit to test heavy-duty autonomous trucks on public roads with a safety driver aboard.

“California’s comprehensive autonomous vehicle regulations are a major unlock for freight innovation,” Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, said. “This permit allows us to begin the first phase of scaling autonomous trucking coast-to-coast, while ensuring appropriate safety oversight from California regulators. We thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in allowing California-born-and-bred Physical AI innovators like Kodiak to bring our technology to highways in our home state, creating jobs and increasing roadway safety for all Californians.”

The permit is the first step in California’s phased approach to autonomous vehicle testing, which progresses from drivered testing to driver-out testing and ultimately driver-out deployment. Read more…