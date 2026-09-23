Trucking Tech Today: Smith System, PCS Software, and Samsara advance data-driven fleet operations

Samsara brings live fleet data into third-party AI tools with MCP

Samsara recently launched Samsara MCP, a direct connection that lets customers bring live Samsara operational data into AI assistants, agents, and applications without requiring custom integrations. The connection preserves existing credentials and permissions while allowing authorized users to analyze Samsara data alongside information from other business systems.

“Our customers are building AI into more of their business, and decisions in areas like finance and HR need to reflect what’s happening in the field. Samsara provides that operational understanding,” said Brendan O’Driscoll, VP of platform at Samsara. “With MCP, customers can bring their own Samsara data into the systems and AI tools those teams already use, connecting the work of running their operations with the work of running their business.”

Samsara MCP provides more than 40 read-only tools for retrieving information about vehicles, drivers, safety events, and hours of service (HOS), and is available to all Samsara customers. Read more…

Smith System uses driver behavior data to strengthen fleet safety programs

Smith System recently launched its Driver Risk Management program, a fully managed approach that combines training, monitoring, and analytics around the Smith5Keys methodology. The program connects telematics and other risk signals to targeted coaching intended to change driver behavior and reduce crashes.

"Technology observes behavior. It doesn't change it," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "Devices flag events; people coach behavior. The fleets that win aren't replacing training with dashboards. They're building a system where data, coaching, and training all speak the same language, and that's what the 5Keys make possible."

The closed-loop program measures whether interventions change behavior and uses benchmarked analytics to guide future focus. In one deployment involving more than 2,000 drivers across 22 distribution centers, the program reduced preventable accidents 38% over two years and delivered a 2.9x to 9.5x return on investment. Read more…