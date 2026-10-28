Velociti launches Velogic dashboard to improve fleet technology visibility

Velociti reports that VeloCare clients realize an average 27% improvement in overall technology uptime, along with a significant reduction in repair time. The latest Velogic version also includes an AI agent that lets customers ask questions about their technology environment and access information within the portal.

The dashboard is expected to begin rolling out to existing clients in mid-Q4 2026, with new clients gaining access in Q1 2027. Velociti and VeloCare clients will have access to the portal.

“We developed the new Velogic dashboard with the customer experience at the center,” said Ryan Powell, EVP of strategic partnerships at Velociti. “We listen closely to feedback from our clients and team members and continue to evolve the platform to keep pace with their needs. This new version brings the information they rely on into one place and makes it easier to understand what is happening across their technology.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleets that rely on connected technology, a centralized dashboard can make it easier to identify service issues, track repairs, and understand system performance. Automated ticket creation and proactive monitoring may help reduce the time technology remains out of service, while the AI agent offers another way to find information about a fleet’s technology environment.