Omnitracs, Red Hat team on advanced fleet management technology

Omnitracs LLC announced a new collaboration with Red Hat as it continues to develop its Omnitracs One platform.

Omnitracs said in a release the combination is expected to provide fleet customers with greater security capabilities, flexibility and scalability. This includes an improved experience for drivers and access to more advanced applications.

“When we set out to enhance Omnitracs One, we knew we needed a development partner with the expertise and innovative capabilities to up the level of reliability, scalability, performance and security of the platform, while also helping minimize development time of new and customer-desired functionalities,” Kent Norton, chief technology officer of Omnitracs, said in explaining why Red Hat was selected.

The announcement comes just ahead of Omnitracs’ annual user conference, scheduled for next week in Dallas.

