Omnitracs unveils new devices

Omnitracs has announced new mobile communication and management devices aimed at enabling commercial drivers to work anywhere.

“Commercial transportation operations face different challenges, and our customers want flexible device options to accommodate an ever-increasing variety of needs,” said Paul Nagy, chief product officer. These upgrades “will offer the most advanced mobility experience on the market for companies looking to maximize driver productivity both inside and outside of the cab.”

The company said the new Active Mobile Gateway with Communications (AMG-C) offers bring-your-own device pairing and over-the-air updates, as well as

a dedicated cellular connection for vehicle tracking independent of the driver.

Omnitracs also said its Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG) in-cab device now includes an enhanced touchscreen, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and operation on the 4G LTE networks.

Overall, the company allows customers to access the same applications using the Omnitracs Telematics Gateway (TG), which offers basic LTE GPS tracking with no in-cab display; the Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG), a dedicated in-cab solution that’s hard-wired to the vehicle’s engine control module; and the AMG, an in-cab device that uses the phone or tablet’s connection to transmit vehicle and driver data.