Phillips Connect Technologies acquires Connected Holdings

Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) has completed the acquisition of Connected Holdings, an IoT (Internet of Things) intelligent services provider in North America.



PCT products take trailer telematics beyond basic GPS trailer tracking by integrating component health, early fault notifications, and predictive analytics into simple to use online applications, which result in dramatic improvements to fleet up time, CSA scores, driver safety, and accident mitigation.

PCT will be launching its full TrailerNet, ChassisNet, and ContainerNet transportation technology platforms at ATA’s Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) 2019 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition to be held March 18-21 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

“The synergies that these businesses create with the acquisition are unlike anything I’ve witnessed in my career,” said Bill Ellis, managing director of Phillips Connect Technologies. “We tapped into Phillips’ 91 years in the trucking business with its sterling reputation and worked alongside our fleet customers to create something truly game-changing. By integrating the Connected Holdings’ team of industrial IoT engineering experts into our PCT business, the sky is the limit for bringing transformational improvements to transportation.”



Connected Holdings, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, has been working very closely with PCT over the past year developing the TrailerNet family of trailer telematics solutions. These products leverage the Connected Holdings “Intelligence as a Service” platform to create an optimized, cost effective, highly integrated and proven robust IoT solution.



In a recent discussion, Eric Collins, co-founder of Connected Holdings, described the move to join Phillips Connect Technologies: “When we originally learned about what PCT had been developing, we knew they were onto something big - and with a completely different product roadmap than any other telematics company had ever considered.”

The Connected Holdings “Intelligence as a Service” technology platform is the basis of much of the deployed consumer vehicle tracking installed base in North America today. Connected Holdings designed cellular IoT devices have been deployed on more than 4 million vehicles to date.

“We are continually amazed to see firsthand the market share and strong fleet relationships that Phillips has maintained for decades,” Collins added. “We understand that this only comes from building excellent quality products and providing consistent solutions to their customers. We’re very proud to be joining such a great team to develop and deliver our IoT innovations to the global transportation markets.”