Menu
platoon Photo: Volvo
Volvo Trucks and FedEx demonstrated truck platooning last month in North Carolina.
Technology

Platooning still held back by outdated state laws, report says

Nine states have passed laws already in 2018, a sign the technology could be gaining momentum

A new report found that the promise of automated vehicle technologies such as platooning are not being realized due to outdated state laws.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) said these technologies could provide significant cost savings on freight shipments, and increase highway safety.

Related: Volvo Trucks, FedEx demonstrate truck platooning on NC 540

However, that can only happen “if state lawmakers first change driving laws to allow the new technology,” said Marc Scribner, CEI senior fellow and author of Authorizing Automated Vehicle Platooning: A Guide for State Legislators.

The 2018 edition of the report found that 16 jurisdictions have authorized automated vehicle platooning. That includes nine states during the first half of this year: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin.

“Automated platooning technology allows trucks to travel closer together, thereby reducing aerodynamic drag, while still allowing them to move safely at highway speeds,” Scribner said. “With reduced drag, platooning vehicles will reduce fuel consumption, and tailpipe emissions, and enhance highway safety through automatic emergency braking capabilities that will remain effective outside of platoon formations.”

CEI’s full report breaks down these laws by state, and offers suggestions on how to fix existing statutes on following distances that bar platooning.

One state that does not allow platooning is Iowa. Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, told the Gazette newspaper the Legislature has twice discussed changing the law but failed due to a lack of understanding of the issue.
 
 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cenex Highway trucks
What does more mileage really mean for vehicle life?
Jul 23, 2018
Uber recently launched its Uber Freight app that matches trucking companies with loads to haul Photo Aether FilmsUber Freight
Uber Freight makes reefer app upgrades
Jul 23, 2018
IC Bus CE
Bendix collision mitigation tech used to keep kids safer
Jul 19, 2018
GateHouse Logistics ghTrack
Using ELD data to fill empty miles
Jul 17, 2018