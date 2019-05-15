Project44 extends Advanced Visibility Platform

To help organizations meet evolving on-demand customer expectations, project44 announced two new product offerings during the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference intended to deliver sustainable and scalable commercial success to their growing customer base of Fortune 500 retailers, manufacturers, distributors and logistics providers.

The Visibility Operations Center (VOC) is project44’s newly enhanced and intuitive application that provides visibility into global, multimodal transportation for all parties across the supply chain. ​Project44 also unveiled their Network Management Center (NMC) – a fully automated, transparent, and secure carrier onboarding application that rapidly connects North American and European truckload providers into the Advanced Visibility Platform.

“To successfully navigate today’s complex and uncertain operating conditions, supply chain leaders need intuitive and simple digital applications that allow them to rapidly access high-fidelity data and leverage predictive business intelligence,” said project44 chief strategy officer Mike Reed. “The VOC and NMC are examples of how project44 is enabling our growing customer base to seamlessly connect shipments, people and carriers together to achieve actionable Advanced Visibility that goes beyond just ‘dots on a map’.”

The company’s VOC provides the necessary digital infrastructure, collaboration tools and business intelligence to efficiently manage resources, improve predictability, strengthen supplier-retailer collaboration and refine lead time. Users can track global shipments or orders continuously without having to toggle between screens, applications or dashboards. For example, retailers and manufacturers can now start to track all holiday and peak season related orders and shipments in a single view regardless of where they are in the supply chain.

The NMC aims to connect North American and European over-the-road capacity into project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform. Project44’s new application reduces onboarding processes to a few short steps. According to the company, 50% of new carriers connect into the project44 network and initiate data sharing within hours, with 80% of carriers signing up in less than ten days of being invited – improving visibility coverage and time to value for project44 customers.