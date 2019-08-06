Proterra launches Proterra Powered vehicle electrification solutions

Proterra launched Proterra Powered vehicle electrification solutions, leveraging Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles.

Through years of engineering development, Proterra has developed high-performance battery systems, electric drivetrain technology, and standardized, heavy-duty charging systems for commercial vehicle applications. Proterra technology and equipment helped the Proterra Catalyst transit bus break the world record for longest distance traveled by an electric vehicle and is proven on the road today with more than eight million service miles driven by transit buses.

Photo: Proterra

“Commercial urban fleets are the best use case for EV technology and we are at the beginning of an electrification revolution for heavy-duty vehicles due to declining battery costs, improved electric powertrain technology, lowered maintenance, and the immense public health benefits EVs bring to our communities,” said Proterra CEO Ryan Popple.

Proterra is already partnering with world-class OEMs like Daimler, Van Hool, and Alexander Dennis to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology and provide clean, quiet transportation. Proterra and Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America and subsidiary of Daimler, have unveiled a new high-performance electric school bus, the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley. Van Hool selected Proterra for its first all-electric motor coach in the North American market.

“As more OEMs adopt EV technology for their vehicles, Proterra is uniquely positioned to be the best electrification partner because of our years of experience testing and evolving our battery system, drivetrains and charging systems through the deployment of our Proterra Catalyst transit vehicles, with vehicles on the road all across North America,” said Popple.

In addition to providing vehicle electrification hardware, Proterra works with partners to ensure a successful EV program. From initial design consulting, engineering services and integration, to service support, training, and charging infrastructure implementation, Proterra offers solutions for vehicle electrification. By partnering with Proterra, OEMs can leverage years of experience in electric vehicle engineering and proven operational performance to create the next leading electric vehicles on the road.