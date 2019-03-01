ShipChain, Scanlog team on blockchain program

Scanlog, a European logistics company, announced it will integrate blockchain-based “track and trace” technology from ShipChain to monitor up to a dozen trucks before the end of 2019.

"ShipChain's advanced blockchain-based logistics visibility system perfectly fits with Scanlog’s supply chain,” said ShipChain CEO John Monarch. “We are excited to be entering the European market, and with Scanlog’s reach and volume of shipments, and our technology, we see the prospects of this collaboration as beneficial all around."

The companies said in a joint release that ShipChain will install GPS-enabled cellular devices into the cab of Scanlog-associated vehicles.

The devices, known as Axle Gateways, will generate encrypted data and a unique signature that will be posted to the Ethereum blockchain. By tracking deliveries, Scanlog expects to identify steps to make its shipping network more efficient and effective.

Founded in 2013, Scanlog provides freight forwarding services across all transportation modes for a global network of partners.

“Today the flow of information connected to the physical supply chain is of such magnitude, and such importance that it requires advanced process management to deal with it timely and accurately,” said Mattias Ljungberg, CEO of Scanlog. “The agreement with ShipChain is the newest example of our dedication to using state-of-the-art technology to create customer value.”