Sonim, eBrake create partnership

Sonim Technologies and eBrake have formed a partnership to eliminate distracted driving in fleet industries.

The partnership will result in the eBrake distracted driving solution for smartphones and tablets embedded on select Sonim devices including the new XP8, an industrial- and military-grade device built to work in extreme conditions and environments while integrating functionality critical for industrial workers.

Fleets that deploy the XP8 and other Sonim devices will be able to protect their drivers and reduce liability risk from distracted driving crashes, simply by “arming” eBrake.

When eBrake detects motion, it locks the device and blocks incoming notifications. Most importantly, eBrake cannot be turned off or shut down by the driver when the vehicle is in motion. Bluetooth and voice-activated systems are unaffected. eBrake can be customized to allow easy viewing of any application, like maps or dispatch, while blocking the ability to interact with the device.

Despite updated laws, fines, new technology solutions and public relation campaigns, the distracted driving problem is getting worse. Each day in the United States, approximately nine people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver; and texting while driving is six times more likely to cause an accident than drunk driving.

See http://ebrake.ca/sonim or www.sonimtech.com for further information.