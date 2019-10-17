Surfsight HD in-cab camera joins Geotab Marketplace

The Surfsight AI-12 is now available in the Geotab Marketplace, a growing portfolio of mobile apps, software add-ins and hardware add-ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets.

Israeli-based Surfsight provides customers with a device to detect and alert fleet managers of distracted driving behavior and harsh driving incidents in real-time, helping to address the leading causes of preventable accidents.

Related: Volvo and Mack will offer Geotab Drive integration in all trucks

Equipped with high definition cameras, Surfsight captures both the drive and the vehicle cabin simultaneously, providing fleet managers with an on-demand video view as well as video evidence retrievals all within the customer’s MyGeotab platform. Near misses, distracted driving incidents, collisions as well as cargo damage and theft, are automatically detected, recorded and uploaded to the platform — offering fleets a full view of both incident details as well as surrounding context.

“In the last decade, telematics solutions have helped to transform the way businesses manage their fleets,” said Avi Fisher, Surfsight CEO. “Providing fleet managers with additional context with real-time video will help to provide greater visibility and allow businesses to change the way they manage their fleets. Partnering with Geotab to provide customers with access to Surfsight AI-12 via the Geotab Marketplace will enable existing and new customers to expand their fleet management offering to seamlessly include video as part of the Geotab offering.”

Geotab offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace, helping to provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. The Geotab Marketplace has more than 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide.

“Providing businesses with increased visibility into their fleets has always been a crucial focus for Geotab,” said Geotab COO Clive Cawse. “Camera solutions, such as Surfsight AI-12, not only provide that visibility but they equip fleet managers with the right tools to help make data-driven decisions that can ultimately lead to increased safety for both the driver and the community at large.”