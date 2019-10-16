Transflo adds satisfaction surveys to Mobile+ platform

Transflo recently introduced Transflo Engage, which is designed to give fleets the ability to measure driver satisfaction from within the Transflo Mobile+ app using the People Element employee engagement platform.

People Element’s platform is empowers fleet managers and HR professionals to create, automate and deliver custom surveys to drivers via their mobile device, Transflo said. It can measure driver engagement, their commitment to the organization and intention to stay, while helping employers take a proactive approach to addressing turnover and associated costs.

“When you combine our world-class survey platform and data coaches with the ability to reach drivers directly and easily through the Transflo Mobile+ app, you maximize your opportunity to increase driver engagement and retention like never before,” said Chris Coberly, president and CEO of People Element.

Traditional survey methods such as email or phone calls are easy for drivers to put off or ignore. Transflo Engage leverages the People Element platform and Transflo Mobile+ to provide a simpler and more convenient survey experience where drivers are responding to questions within the mobile app as part of an everyday workflow.

With custom surveys and instantaneous feedback, managers and HR professionals can make fast, strategic, data-driven decisions about how to manage driver satisfaction while maintaining a high level of engagement, Transflo maintained.

“Imagine if you could reach out to any one of your drivers at any time and ask how happy they are, or for their opinion about company policies or procedures,” said Doug Schrier, vice president of product and innovation at Transflo. “Now you can, with Transflo Engage on the Transflo Mobile+ platform. Drivers will feel more engaged and respected, which leads to improved morale, lower turnover and a better bottom line.”

For more information about Transflo Engage and the integration of People Element surveys, visit transflo.com/fleet-solutions/engage.