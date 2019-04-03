Transflo introduces Velocity+

Transflo launches Velocity+, a suite of cloud-based business applications that integrates the management of load tenders, shipping documents, digital data extraction, load visibility, invoicing, and expedited payment processing while leveraging Transflo Mobile+, the most widely used enterprise mobility and workday management platform among truck fleets and their drivers.

“Velocity+ delivers the digital experience that freight brokers and 3PLs expect,” said Parker McCrary, vice president of Supply Chain Solutions. “It’s an end-to-end business management solution for 3PLs and brokers who want to optimize staff resources, improve cashflow, make data-driven decisions, eliminate paperwork, and establish stronger digital ties with their shippers, carriers, drivers, and their own back office.”

Expanded features for freight brokers

Velocity+ is for brokerage operations of all sizes. It can be integrated with any ERP or TMS and performs seamlessly with the Transflo ecosystem. With a network of 60,000 carriers and more than 1.5 million downloads, the Transflo Mobile+ app is the trucking industry’s preferred mobile platform for managing loads, HOS records, documents, payroll, and more.

“A broker or 3PL with Velocity+ immediately becomes part of that ecosystem,” says McCrary. “Carriers and drivers are looking for brokers who are easier to do business with, and the ability to leverage Transflo Mobile makes Velocity+ a huge competitive advantage.”

Velocity+ has features that allow brokers and 3PLs to quickly and accurately exchange a wide range of vital information with carriers and drivers:

Load tender: Velocity+ sends shipment details to the carrier and driver automatically, so information about the load reaches the driver on a mobile device without requiring a phone call.

Velocity+ sends shipment details to the carrier and driver automatically, so information about the load reaches the driver on a mobile device without requiring a phone call. Load visibility: Velocity+ enables real-time load tracking and allows the broker/3PL to provide status updates and push driver confirmations on pick-up and delivery straight to the customer.

Velocity+ enables real-time load tracking and allows the broker/3PL to provide status updates and push driver confirmations on pick-up and delivery straight to the customer. Document capture: Brokers/3PLs can receive, digitize, and electronically catalog carrier documents in their TMS using one consistent format. The result is speedier cash flow through decreased billing timeframes and DSO (days sales outstanding).

Brokers/3PLs can receive, digitize, and electronically catalog carrier documents in their TMS using one consistent format. The result is speedier cash flow through decreased billing timeframes and DSO (days sales outstanding). Data extraction: Velocity+ uses OCR to verify different types of trip documents, extract the data, and reconcile shipment details with shipment documentation. Transflo has OCR experience that is backed by processing 500 million documents annually and a team of document processors that can handle OCR exceptions.

Velocity+ uses OCR to verify different types of trip documents, extract the data, and reconcile shipment details with shipment documentation. Transflo has OCR experience that is backed by processing 500 million documents annually and a team of document processors that can handle OCR exceptions. Auto invoice: Automated invoice workflows make it easy to generate and distribute invoices quickly and with the right supporting documents. Velocity+ can also automate the validation of receipts for lumper services, accessorial fees, and other chargeable expenses.

Automated invoice workflows make it easy to generate and distribute invoices quickly and with the right supporting documents. Velocity+ can also automate the validation of receipts for lumper services, accessorial fees, and other chargeable expenses. Payment processing: Velocity+ eliminates back-office work and optimizes cash flow. It supports Quick Pay, so brokers can pay carriers faster than the normal pay cycle for a discount.

McCrary added that Transflo can customize the Transflo Mobile+ app to provide a driver interface that mirrors the 3PL/broker’s own app or digital experience.

“Velocity+ embodies Transflo’s continuing commitment to brokers and 3PLs, who are the center of the freight transaction,” McCrary said. “We entered into this market five years ago, and since then have built integrated services that continue to deliver transparency and drive efficiency. We believe the broker industry has additional needs and that the Transflo infrastructure is well positioned to address them.”

Transflo will exhibit Velocity+ at TIA2019, the annual conference of the Transportation Intermediaries Association, from April 10-13 in Orlando (Booth 800). Velocity+ will be available during Q2 2019.