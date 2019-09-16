Trimble promotes leaders as user conference kicks off

HOUSTON. During the opening general session of Trimble’s in.sight user conference, the company revealed James Langley is taking over for Thomas Fansler as senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. Fansler has been chosen to head up Trimble’s data and analytics team as the company's chief technology and data officer.

“To provide stronger technology data analytics, we are moving Tom Fansler into a new corporate level, as Trimble’s chief technology and data officer,” said Steve Berglund, CEO of Trimble. “Fansler will oversee all the efforts in the company with the idea of achieving the leverage of the scope and scale of what we do. He certainly has the background to do this with extensive experience in the transportation sector and understand how to leverage technology into transportation.”

Langley has an extensive background in the transportation industry. His professional portfolio includes being the president of Dart Network, vice president and general manager of TMW Systems, senior logistics engineer at J.B. Hunt as well as preload supervisor at UPS.

Photo: Catharine Conway/Fleet Owner James Langely, Trimble's senior vice president of Trimble Transportation.

“Langley, within transportation, has exceptional depth,” said Berglund. “The expectations of James are not modest expectations, but he will put on an unambiguous leadership within the transportation industry, bringing solutions to the industry. He is not constrained by senior legacies; he is absolutely tied to the needs of the users and will have access to Tom in his new role to see through the full capabilities of Trimble.”

At 2018’s in.sight user conference, Trimble announced that it was transitioning the legacy PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems brands to form Trimble Transportation. The in.sight user conference’s opening session highlighted the work done since then to unify the customer experience, collaborate on technological innovation and improve the safety and efficiency of the industry as a whole.

“Last year, we announced that we were bringing our transportation businesses together and, as we looked ahead, we knew it would be a year of hard work,” said Langley. “Our priority in these last 12 months has been to maintain our customer focus and we are steadfast in our commitment to not only build the right technology solutions but create an experience that fully aligns with all of our customers’ needs.”

This year’s user conference focuses on highlighting technology’s role in empowering collaboration and data-driven decisions.

“From new regulations related to the ELD mandate and data privacy, to disruptive technology and broader macroeconomic forces—it is more important than ever for transportation companies to have the right mix of solutions in place,” Langley added. “We are focused on continued innovation to provide customers with access to data that enhances decision making and drives better business outcomes.”