Truckers stand to benefit from blockchain

Editor's note: This is the fifth and final part in a series on blockchain and its role in trucking.

While discussion surrounding blockchain technology often focuses on the secure tracking of goods and financial transactions, proponents see truck drivers also reaping benefits. These benefits can start even before a driver is behind the wheel.

Rick Burnett, CEO of LaneAxis, said rather than relying on a sheet of paper, hiring managers can examine an incorruptible record of a candidate’s driving history stored on public blockchain.

John Monarch, CEO of ShipChain, compared a trucker’s driving history on the blockchain with medical records that go with a patient from doctor to doctor.

The technology executives both believe blockchain can give an advantage to safe, experienced drivers, whether they are seeking new positions or making a case for a raise. Likewise, secure records often provide legal protection and quality assurance for both carriers and shippers.

They also said the emergence of blockchain can help maximize fuel usage, optimize real-time routing, and ensure automatic, instantaneous payments.

Blockchain also provides insurance for carriers and geofencing to help ensure accurate pickup and delivery schedules.

According to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report and other experts, additional benefits of blockchain technology include:

Preventing cyber attacks on connected vehicles, since their presence in the Internet of Things exposes them to such attacks.

Ensuring over-the-air updates are tamper proof.

Facilitating automated payments from vehicles for transactions, including fuel purchases, vehicle registration renewals, and routine maintenance.

Trusted ledger of maintenance activities performed on a vehicle throughout its life cycle.

Reducing tolling costs by eliminating the fees that tolling agencies pay on credit card transactions, estimated at more than $300 million annually nationwide. Blockchain could also facilitate the adoption of a nationwide interoperable toll system.

Challenges to blockchain adoption

According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the following are the top challenges to blockchain adoption in trucking:

The novel nature of blockchain could limit its implementation to demonstration projects.

The assumption that validation of transactions will fall to a network of computers rather than a traditional third party is a foreign one and may prompt many people to simply disregard it.

Blockchain is not a formal database nor a cloud, so it cannot store documents; it can only provide a proof of existence.

The global nature of commerce means parties from multiple languages and currencies are involved, requiring some common data and standards.

