UPS launches Ware2Go to digitally match warehouses with merchants

United Parcel Service (UPS) announced the official launch of Ware2Go, a new technology company and digital platform that matches available warehouse space and fulfillment services with merchants who need to get online orders to customers fast.

“Ware2Go uses innovative online technology to match excess warehouse and fulfillment capacity with merchant demand to provide transparent inventory, order fulfillment and final delivery,” said Scott Price, chief transformation and strategy officer. “We’re solving for two major problems: speed to market and efficient warehousing.”

Ware2Go is targeted for small and mid-sized companies, offering them guaranteed two-day, order-to-delivery service. It certifies warehouses in strategic locations, allowing merchants to position products closer to customers.

UPS said in a press release the demand for warehouse space has outpaced new supply since the end of the recession. Through Ware2Go, registered warehouses with unused capacity and capabilities are automatically matched with merchants.

Ware2Go also manages and bills customers, so warehouse operators can fill available capacity without sales teams or administrative oversight.

“The flexibility Ware2Go offers merchants and warehouse operators, especially companies in the industrial, automotive and tech sectors, means they can compete more effectively and profitably in the market,” said Price. “Ware2Go leverages the scope and scale of UPS’ network to provide an integrated delivery solution to improve management of the order-to-delivery experience.”