Halvor Lines finds success with Netradyne Driveri

Halvor Lines, a transport and logistics services company, has fully deployed their fleet with Netradyne's Driveri vision-based driver recognition safety program, to strengthen their industry-leading safety, health and green initiatives. The decision was made after a thorough competitive review and head-to-head pilot program, according to both companies.

Company leaders at Halvor Lines cited several factors in their decision to choose Netradyne Driveri including their driver’s driving experience, speed and timeliness of the delivery of meaningful data and a comprehensive program structure to recognize positive driver performance.

“Our top priority is the safety of our professional drivers and the general public,” said Carl Svendsen, chief strategy officer at Halvor Lines. “The goal of our pilot program was to select a platform that gave us the best opportunity to enhance our drivers’ safe driving habits. We found that the artificial intelligence, machine learning, video quality, and instant feedback provided by the Driveri solution best fit our needs, and the enhanced focus on the positive aspects of our drivers’ behavior was a true product differentiator. Ultimately, this is an investment in our partnership with our drivers in order to create the best environment for their safety and success.”

Halvor Lines conducted a head-to-head trial installing Netradyne Driveri and legacy video event recorders. Through the trial, Driveri outperformed other systems by allowing fleet managers to coach their drivers with a much more balanced approach, including positive driving performance along with any best practices reinforcement. In the May 2018 trial, Halvor Lines saw:

Twenty-eight times more DriverStar events (immediate analyzed information on positive decisions by highlighting exceptional driving moments) than inertial-generated hard braking events

That 87% of total driving time was considered GreenMinutes (the means to measure the number of driving minutes without risk factor)

Seven times more risk captured through Driveri™ than legacy event recorders

That driver performance increased by 100% through Driveri than legacy event recorders

Driveri provides Halvor Lines with a technology advantage by analyzing and sharing events as they occur so fleet managers do not have to wait for an extended period of time, which has an immediate outcome on safety. In addition, the platform creates a much more driver-friendly environment in comparison with legacy event reorders, where the system provides specific metrics and analysis on safe driving, removing fleet safety guesswork.

“Given their ‘Best Fleets to Drive For’ work environment we are honored to be working with the Halvor Lines team and their drivers,” said Adam Kahn, vice president of fleets at Netradyne. “Driveri provides Halvor Lines with a robust platform that highlights their drivers great driving and creates a collaborative learning environment that produces safety-first and driver-first results.”