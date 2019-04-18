Menu
041819 press-release-lytx-sign-670x326.jpg Photo: Lytx
Technology>Telematics

Lytx team members achieve prestigious designation

The two graduates received certified transportation professional titles.

CINCINNATI. Lytx, a provider of video telematics, analytics, productivity and safety solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, have added two members of its client services team to its roster of Certified Transportation Professionals (CTPs). CTP-designated professionals have demonstrated their commitment to the private fleet industry and acumen to understand complex operational and regulatory issues, identify and evaluate potential costs and savings, and develop systems and practices that best meet a company's transportation objectives and needs.

The Lytx graduates were honored yesterday during a ceremony at the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Education Management Conference and Exhibition being held in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lytx employees receiving the CTP designation are:

  • Nick Burling, Key Account Manager
  • Jennifer Landino Perrotti, Manager of Program Management

According to NPTC, which sponsors the CTP certification program, the CTP designation serves as an industry benchmark of excellence. Individuals who embark on becoming CTP certified are raising industry standards and increasing the respect and prestige of the private fleet/transportation professional. Top management in the industry identify these individuals as professionals with the experience and knowledge to direct and administer a private fleet, traffic, or transportation operation.

“This year’s graduates join a growing roster of Lytx employees who have earned the distinguished CTP designation, one of the country’s top industry certification credentials,” said Dave Riordan, Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer. “Sharpening our collective knowledge and expertise via the CTP program helps us continue to provide industry-leading service to our clients. We’re incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication our employees put into receiving this esteemed recognition.”                              

Professionals seeking the certified designation must have a minimum of five years of experience and pass a two-part examination given once a year. The examination contains questions on 47 tasks that focus on the essential knowledge, skills, and abilities required to be successful in fleet and transportation management. The tasks are based on five core areas: safety, finance, human resources, vehicle and equipment maintenance, and operations.

TAGS: News Technology People
