Trimble Duo combines Android display, 4G LTE connectivity

Trimble has introduced the Trimble Duo solution, an Android-powered device that combines an intuitive in-cab display with a 4G-LTE powered vehicle gateway.

Built specifically for the commercial trucking industry, the Trimble Duo connects and mounts directly to a truck’s dashboard, eliminating the need to run cables through the headliner or to uninstall older onboard equipment.

Related: Respecting the driver can make all the difference

It is compliant with the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate and leverages 4G LTE network connectivity.

“With the sunset of 3G wireless networks and the impending ELD mandate deadline, the Trimble Duo gives fleets a powerful platform to help ensure driver connectivity and compliance, both today and in the years to come,” said Jon Passman, chief product and marketing officer for Trimble Transportation. “Fleets can quickly deploy this single device across their driver base, replacing older equipment and providing them reliable access to the future of fleet mobility.”

Related: Trimble promotes leaders as user conference kicks off

Built on the Android platform, the device features the latest innovations from Trimble, helping customers to future-proof their investment. With the Trimble Duo, fleets can pair the reliability of a commercial-grade device with the flexibility to customize the user experience through a mix of proprietary and third-party apps to improve driver productivity.

“The debut of the Trimble Duo marks our continued commitment by providing advanced mobility options to our transportation customers,” Passman said. “The intuitive Android environment makes it easy for drivers to use while providing fleets with the power to fully utilize the platform’s capabilities to meet their business-specific needs.”