Truckstop.com and AscendTMS integration deepens

Transportation management software AscendTMS, and load board and freight marketplace Truckstop.com will deepen their existing partnership to offer carriers, brokers and shippers more of Truckstop.com’s services through the AscendTMS logistics platform, InMotion Global announced.

Truckstop.com is one of the largest load boards and freight matching services in the world.

The extended partnership will provide services to carriers, brokers and shippers through the AscendTMS software. The integration will give carriers the ability to access Truckstop’s loads, as posted in real-time by brokers and shippers, via the free basic subscription of AscendTMS (a valid subscription to Truckstop.com is required). Moreover, brokers and shippers will have the ability to access automated carrier onboarding, freight rates, carrier verification, and other services, deeply integrated into AscendTMS.

“Since our first integration with Truckstop.com several years ago, it was clear that they were driven to help their customers become more profitable and more successful," said Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global. "Truckstop.com is the center of the universe for hundreds of thousands of carriers, brokers, and shippers because they provide accessible solutions with real value. This is the exact same ethos that has allowed AscendTMS to rise to the top, by providing industry-leading TMS software at the absolute lowest cost.”

The AscendTMS basic subscription will be offered at no cost. The AscendTMS software includes Truckstop.com load posting and load searching connectivity within the AscendTMS free basic subscription level.

“Truckstop.com and Ascend TMS are working together to make the lives of our customers easier," said Paris Cole, Truckstop.com CEO. "With this integration, workflows are more efficient and businesses will be more profitable. We are grateful to work with partners like AscendTMS to move the freight community forward with innovative technology solutions.”

Higham added: “Between ITS Dispatch and AscendTMS, carriers, brokers and shippers will find they have access to TMS software to run any sized business, whether that’s 1 load per week or 1,000 loads per week. We’ll collectively help prospects decide between ITS Dispatch and AscendTMS, and we’ll make sure that they have the best TMS software for their specific needs.”

Cole continued: “We are in an era of unprecedented cooperation, centered solely on our customer being more successful. When the customer is successful, Truckstop.com and AscendTMS are also successful. The profitability and growth of our customers always comes first.”