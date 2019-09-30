Big Tex adds new trailer ramp, decking options to offerings

Big Tex Trailers recently introduced new trailer options, including SuperWide Ramps package for equipment haulers and Blackwood Pro rubber-infused decking.

The SuperWide Ramps package features a Blackwood Pro Dovetail and is available on the Big Tex 14ET and 16ET equipment trailer models, making loading large equipment onto the trailer bed easier, Big Tex said.

The package includes two 30-inch extra-wide ramps, which stand 5 feet tall when raised, and feature the company’s “ultra-durable” structural channel steel construction. Big Tex says the ramps’ expanded metal also is ideal for small-wheeled equipment, making quick work of loading and unloading.

The Blackwood Pro Dovetail features infused rubber across the entire surface of the board, providing improved traction, enhanced durability and long-lasting weather protection, Big Tex claimed, making it a good option for users across a variety of industries and climates.

“At Big Tex Trailers, we continually challenge ourselves to expand and improve our product offerings with the models and features our customers need to get the job done,” said Johnathan Bradley, vice president of sales. “Adding the new SuperWide Ramps package is one more way Big Tex is working hard to empower their success.”

Blackwood Pro rubber-infused decking is available on all trailer models currently offering a Blackwood option, Big Tex said.

Benefits increased traction when wet, better load securement, enhanced heavy-impact absorption, and weathering protection. The “state-of-the-art” decking, with infused rubber extended across the entire board surface, doesn’t fade or crack, ensuring the trailer surface looks new through years of heavy use, Big Tex maintained.

“Our partnership with Blackwood brings more value to our customers,” Bradley said. “With Big Tex’s ability to offer multiple different flooring types without increasing lead times, it gives our dealers a significant competitive advantage and allows them to offer more variety and value to their customers. It’s a win-win combination for everyone.”

For more information on Big Tex’s Blackwood options, visit bigtextrailers.com/blackwood.