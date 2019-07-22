Pitts adds East Texas Truck Center to dealer network

Pitts Heavy Haul says the East Texas Truck Center (ETTC) in Baytown TX is adding Pitts Heavy Haul lowboy trailers to its offerings.

“East Texas Truck Center is a locally owned retailer that puts its customers first,” said Barry Freifeld, Pitts’ director of sales. “We’re pleased to add them to our roster of trusted Heavy Haul dealers.”

ETTC provides a one-stop shop for customers in East Texas and beyond, helping build dependable truck fleets through reliable equipment and support, Pitts said. In addition to Pitts Heavy Haul lowboys, ETTC also offers truck repairs, parts and maintenance, glider truck sales and used truck sales.

“Our customers rely on our experienced staff to provide the best possible service at the best possible value,” said Terry Livingston, ETTC’s vice president of sales.

Pitts manufactures hydraulic removable-neck lowboys, fixed-neck lowboys, hydraulic folding-tail lowboys and construction-grade, tag-a-long lowboys, which are available at dealerships throughout the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest.

“ETTC will help expand our presence in the Greater Houston area,” Freifeld said.

Added Livingston: “We are excited to join the Pitts Heavy Haul team and to offer our customers the quality and reliability Pitts is known for.”