stoughton blue.jpg
Stoughton adds dealers in Florida, Nebraska

Stoughton Trailers reports two new dealers are joining their network of trailer sales and service providers.

Nationwide Haul of South Florida brings over 30 years of trailer sales, finance and leasing expertise to customers throughout the state.

Truck Center Companies (TCC) of Omaha represents Stoughton in Nebraska and Iowa. TCC, a well-known Freightliner dealer, has five locations in Nebraska and one in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“We are proud to welcome the newest members to the Stoughton dealer family”, said Luke McMaster, VP of Sales – Dealer Channel. “Nationwide and Truck Center Companies bring a vast amount of trailer expertise and outstanding customer service to our network of dry van and refrigerated trailer dealers.”

The Stoughton Trailers dealer network provides sales, parts and service to trailer customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

