Trail King aiding local welding, manufacturing programs

Trailer manufacturer Trail King Industries is supporting local students involved in welding and trade skills by partnering with technical schools, including the Welding and Manufacturing Technology (WMT) program at Mitchell Technical Institute (MTI).

Together, Trail King and MTI are a “powerful partnership” in the Midwest, the companies said. In 2019, 16 graduates of the WMT program are entering the field, two of which are new hires at Trail King’s Mitchell SD location.

The program began in 2012 with eight students. With an Advisory Board of 20, and successful partnerships with industry leaders like Trail King, the program enrollment has grown to more than 70 in only seven years.

Industry relationships help the program excel in areas of material, curriculum, equipment and student-employer relationship, Trail King said. The company offers up to $4,000 per year for qualifying candidates and hands-on training, providing materials and engineering drawings for the students to build a TKLP TAG trailer. Internships also are available to WMT students. Graduates of this program gain all the skills to put them on the path of success and leadership in the industry.

“The Mitchell Technical Institute’s Welding and Manufacturing Technology program would not have the success that it has without Trail King’s industry support,” said Travis Peterson, MTI’s welding program director. “We see firsthand the job opportunities that hands-on training will provide for these students as members of the workforce.”

Trail King, as a supporter since the program’s inception, has helped students consistently move forward in advanced manufacturing training, such as the American Welding Society certification process, automation and non-destructive testing methods.