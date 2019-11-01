Truck-Lite adds volumetric cargo sensing to Road Ready

ATLANTA. Truck-Lite Co added a volumetric cargo system to its Road Ready trailer telematics suite. The system works by dividing a trailer into zones and employing up to five cargo sensors. Each sensor simultaneously reports how much freight is loaded into each zone, allowing fleets to see if there is any cargo space that is not being used.

“Road Ready’s new volumetric cargo system gives fleets complete transparency into their trailers and helps them get the most out of their available space,” said Rob Richard, general manager of Truck-Lite’s Road Ready business division. “Knowing whether a trailer’s capacity is fully utilized allows for better decision making and improved overall efficiency, and Road Ready’s is the first system that has been able to answer the transportation industry’s growing demand for this technology.”

Cargo volume from the new system will appear on a single widget on the Road Ready user interface, relaying how much freight is loaded into each zone, total loaded capacity and the percentage or remaining available space. Few sensors can be used on smaller trailers or bodies.

The Road Ready system by Truck-Lite is a wireless, multi-functional trailer monitoring network designed to be easily customizable for any fleet requirement.

