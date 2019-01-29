2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500: Trucks

Combined, the top 500 for-hire fleets operate a total of 238,961 trucks. In this list, we break down the inaugural Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 list into the top 50 carriers by total trucks in a fleet.

The ranking number, in the first column, shows where the fleet places in the overall 2019 For-Hire 500 list. The 2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 rankings are based on total power units operated by a fleet as of November 2018. You can view the complete list here.

The For-Hire 500 is also available here as a PDF.