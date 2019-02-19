January truck sales hit new year lull

January retail sales of medium- and heavy-duty trucks took an expected seasonal tumble from December's year-end surge, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 55,817 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, down 29% from December. By weight, the totals were 17,471 in Class 3 (-44%); 890 in Class 4 (-65%), 5,153 in Class 5 (-36%); 6,721 in Class 6 (+14%) for the only positive report; 5,390 in Class 7 (-2%); and 20,192 in Class 8 (-23%).

Compared to sales in January 2018, however, the totals were up 9%, with Class 8 running 40% ahead of last year. Class 3, the largest market, posted a decrease from a year ago, down 14%.

