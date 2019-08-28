Skip navigation
Menu
TBN-lead-graphic-driver.jpg Art: Vilma Alverez / Photos: Getty Images
Truck Stats>Trucking by the Numbers

Trucking by the Numbers: Drivers

Editor's note: This is the third of a five-part series of Fleet Owner's annual Trucking by the Numbers report. Read the second part here

In this section of Trucking by the Numbers, we focus on drivers. Let’s face it; they are the most critical component to maintain in the industry. Here you will find information on wages, benefits, numbers of them, safety factors and more. Keeping their best drivers is one of a fleet’s most vital goals. These statistics can help you understand where things are right now.

TAGS: News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TBN-chart-lead.jpg
Trucking by the Numbers: Overview
Aug 27, 2019
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: The future of freight
Sep 10, 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: Safety and the roadways
Sep 04, 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018
Trucking by the Numbers 2018: A look at drivers
Aug 30, 2018