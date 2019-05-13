Autocar debuts first new conventional truck in 31 years, the DC-64R

Autocar Trucks has launched the Autocar DC-64R, billed as a completely new conventional truck purpose-built from the ground-up for severe-duty refuse applications. The Autocar DC-64R (the R stands for refuse) brings several notable innovations that make it uniquely suited to refuse-hauling, the company says.

“The DC-64R is the direct result of the requests, insights, data, and guidance we received from many waste haulers across the industry,” said James Johnston, the president of Autocar. “We could not have engineered a truck this good without all their feedback that resulted in innumerable improvements. We’re grateful for their help and proud to bring to this market a truck that is honestly customer-built.”

The Autocar DC-64R is the first truck ever built to feature ultra-high-strength 160,000 PSI steel frame rails, 24% stronger and lighter than the rails on other trucks on the market, completely eliminating the need for frame liners in nearly all refuse applications, according to the company. The primary benefit for the waste hauler is a significant weight savings that directly increases effective payload – and therefore, profitability.

“One of the things we’re most proud of—because it will make a big difference in our customers’ business—is our totally upgraded electric system to resist the worst the garbage business can dish out,” Johnston continued. “The DC also brings our customers the Autocar Always Up display, with game-changing ‘one-touch diagnostics’. It actually tells the operator or technician what fault has occurred and shows them how to fix it. It gets trucks back into service and making money faster than anything anyone has had before.”

The company revealed it has already accepted firm orders for production of the DC-64R at its Birmingham, AL factory, starting at the end of this summer.

The DC-64R is the first new conventional truck for the Autocar brand in 31 years and joins the ACX and ACMD cabover trucks and the ACTT terminal tractor, as Autocar’s fourth line. The new truck also represents the rebirth of Autocar’s DC, first introduced by The Autocar Company in 1939 as its premier severe-duty and, revolutionary for the time, diesel-powered work truck.

The DC is also the first of Autocar’s lines to carry the recently announced Autocar bowtie logo, reborn on its 100th birthday.

“We’ve gone back to Autocar’s roots with the logo to symbolize that we are staying true to all the things that made Autocar the gold standard for customer-focused, purpose-built, severe-duty vocational trucks,” Johnston said. “That will never change. It’s the perfect time to show that we are inspired by the best of our history to build something fantastic for the future.”