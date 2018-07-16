Bendix air disc brakes made standard on top Kenworth model

Kenworth Truck Company made the Bendix ADB22X standard for all axles the T680 to increase the stopping power of its flagship tractor.

The ADB22X has been standard on the T680 steer axles since 2013, and now the company extended the equipment to all axles.

Bendix vice president of sales, marketing and business development Scott Burkhart said this extension increases safety and is in line with the model’s reputation. It also includes Bendix ESP full-stability system and Bendix Wingman Advanced for collision mitigation.

“We’re very proud of our long partnership with Kenworth, and we look forward to millions and millions of miles of safe performance,” Burkhart said.

Tests have shown that a tractor going 60 mph with the air disc brakes stops 15 feet sooner than a tractor with only steer-axle ADBs. Air disk brakes almost completely eradicate brake fade and steer.

Kenworth marketing director Kurt Swihart said this move benefits fleets in several ways, and also surpasses the federal government’s reduced stopping distance requirements.

“Fleets and truck operators purchasing new Kenworth T680s can benefit from the superior performance, automotive-like feel, lightweight design, and ease of maintenance offered by Bendix ADB22X front and rear air disc brakes,” Swihart said.

The brakes were created by Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake in 2005, and since then, more than 2 million have been produced. By adding the ADB22X to all tractor axles, a fleet could save money in total cost of ownership and performance.