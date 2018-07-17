Menu
peterbilt 579 ultraloft freymiller Photo: Peterbilt
David Freymiller, president and CEO of Freymiller Trucking, was the first customer to receive the new Peterbilt 579 UltraLoft tractor.
Equipment>Trucks

First Peterbilt 579 UltraLoft tractor hits the road

The UltraLoft features a high roof integral cab and sleeper design for Peterbilt’s flagship on-highway Model 579 that aims to provide the ultimate level of driver comfort.

Peterbilt Motors Company delivered the keys to the first production unit of its new Model 579 UltraLoft to David Freymiller, president and CEO of Oklahoma City-based Freymiller Trucking. The keys were turned over at Peterbilt's Denton, TX, headquarters on July 6.

Peterbilt announced the introduction of the Model 579 UltraLoft earlier this year. The UltraLoft features a high roof integral cab and sleeper design for Peterbilt’s flagship on-highway Model 579 that aims to provide the ultimate level of driver comfort.

Related: Standing above the rest: A walkthrough of the new Peterbilt Model 579 Ultraloft

"The Model 579 UltraLoft was designed to exceed customer demands, offering increased space and storage to create a comfortable environment for drivers," said Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing for Peterbilt. "The UltraLoft is the result of the collaborative process between Peterbilt and many of our customers and drivers. They asked for the best and we delivered."

Woodall said that driver experience was the key driver in designing the Model 579 UltraLoft. The new sleeper model includes industry-leading storage and comfort, according to the OEM. The UltraLoft gives drivers the largest upper and lower bunk mattresses, more headroom in both bunks and class-leading creature comforts with space to accommodate the industry’s largest microwave and enough room to fit a 32-inch flat screen TV.

The UltraLoft also offers an estimated 2-percent aerodynamic improvement and a 220-pound weight reduction while maintaining the traditional styling and look of the Model 579.

"Peterbilt trucks are the class of the industry. The superior craftsmanship, performance and design set them apart from the crowd and the pride of driving a Peterbilt is a tool we use to retain and recruit quality drivers," said Freymiller, a longtime Peterbilt customer. "The Model 579 UltraLoft is a game changer as it takes it to a new level. Our drivers are excited to take advantage of the increased space and premium cab design."

TAGS: New Products News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Peterbilt Model 579 Ultraloft
Peterbilt offers over-the-road drivers more with new Model 579 UltraLoft
Feb 16, 2018
Kenworth T680 with a 76in sleeper
Bendix air disc brakes made standard on top Kenworth model
Jul 16, 2018
t680
Kenworth makes predictive cruise control standard on T680
Jul 10, 2018
2019 Ram 1500 Limited
Updates for Ram 2019 lineup: New design, sizes for vans, distinct choices for pickups
Jul 06, 2018