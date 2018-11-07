International launches CV Series of Class 4-5 trucks

CHICAGO — International Truck launched its International CV Series here on Wednesday, calling itself “the only” OEM to offer Class 4-5 trucks that are designed, distributed and supported by a manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles.

The new truck suits various body types, which International, a unit of Navistar Inc., is targeting for small businesses, growing fleets and current customers of the company’s larger equipment.

“To date, there’s only been two competitors in this market for the past several years: Ford and Ram. With Ford dominating this segment for quite some time,” said Michael Cancelliere, Navistar’s president of truck and parts. “We’ve designed, built and tested the CV Series to deliver the commercial-grade power, reliability and practicality that growing businesses require, along with the comfort, safety features and easy drivability that drivers appreciate. And we are backing it up with the expertise of the International dealer network, the only network in this category 100% dedicated to commercial vehicles.”

The CV Series’ focus on growing businesses is reflected in the vehicle’s commercial-grade features, which include a gear-driven transfer case, a high-strength, low-alloy steel frame rail and a painted chassis for enhanced longevity and corrosion resistance.

Photo: Navistar Inc. International CV Series truck promotional photo.

The OEM is also looking to attract larger fleets that are already customers of International’s MV Series medium-duty trucks and the heavy-duty LT Series.

“They want to have a one-stop shop,” David Majors, Navistar’s vice president of product development, told Fleet Owner on Wednesday. “They already have a relationship with the dealer in their area. So we think there is a huge opportunity there.

Majors said those customers of International’s larger trucks have already shown interest in the CV Series. “When we were developing the vehicle we actually brought in people like Miller, Jerr-Dan, Altec in to help us when we were defining the vehicle requirements,” Majors said.

Earlier this year, Chevrolet also re-entered the medium-duty market with Class 4-6 editions of its Silverado series. Those trucks were developed in conjunction with Navistar thanks to a partnership with GM. International had discontinued its last Classes 4-5 TerraStar model in 2015.

“We had a couple opportunities between the two of us,” Majors said of the business arrangement between Navistar and GM. “They had a cab and an engine that would work in the segment. We had some open capacity in our Springfield, OH, plant. So putting that together and looking at the market, we really thought that between the two of us, we could actually make a difference in the market.”

Photo: Josh Fisher/Fleet Owner

That business arrangement is shown off in the automotive-like interior. Multiple infotainment options are available, including an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation and, for the first time in an International truck, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. International says it offers the segment’s only optional air ride suspension with an engine-mounted compressor, which can be used to adjust the height and provide a smooth ride for cargo protection and crew comfort.

“What we brought to the party from the Navistar side is really the commercial vehicle,” Majors said, noting that things such as the steps are commercial-grade, stamped metal — compared to the plastic steps typically seen on other trucks in this segment. “You get a muddy boot on that step you’re going to be fine,” Majors said, pointing to a CV Series truck. “You get it one of their trucks, you’re going to slide around a bit. So those are the little things we do because we’ve been in the business for so long.”

For faster, more convenient service, the CV Series includes a commercial-style forward-tilting hood, which provides easy access to the engine and to routine maintenance points. Under that hood is International’s diesel 6.6-liter, 350-horsepower engine with 700 lb.-ft. of torque. Equipped with that engine and two Allison transmission options, the CV is capable of handling up to a maximum GCWR of 37,500 lbs.

“The CV Series has been compared to a field office with perks,” Cancelliere said. “Our philosophy is that driver comfort is critical to get the job done smoothly and efficiently, and the CV Series brings that philosophy to life.”

The truck was tested in extreme environments, including 40 degrees below zero weather in Fairbanks, AK, and 115 degrees in Apache, AZ, as well as high-altitude testing at 12,000 feet in Loveland Pass, CO.

“The CV Series features a long list of heavy-duty details that would only be found on a truck designed by commercial truck engineers,” Majors said during the unveiling of the truck in front of hundreds of customers and dealers. “Our engineers had one mission: to create the toughest, most capable, most upfit-friendly Class 4 and 5 truck to be found at any work site.”

Photo: Josh Fisher/Fleet Owner Navistar Inc. unveiled its International CV Series truck in Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

The CV Series has the ability to accommodate a wide range of specialized body types.

Straight frame rails with no rivets on the top flange provide a clean area from cab to axle, making it easy to mount bodies for virtually any commercial-grade application. Like other International trucks, the CV Series is outfitted with HuckBolt chassis fasteners that provide consistently superior clamping force without re-torqueing and won’t come loose even in extreme environments.

Accommodating the configuration options required by different bodies, the CV Series offers a dual battery box mounted under the cab. The CV Series also includes multiple fuel tank options, optional exhaust outlets to suit the vocation and body and multiple wheelbase options that can suit almost any application.

CV Series customers also have access to the same Truck Specialty Center expertise as all International customers. At these centers, which are fully owned and operated by International Truck, experts provide quick, efficient and cost-effective custom engineering solutions.

“The CV Series is the only truck in the segment that can take advantage of this level of customization,” Cancelliere said. “No one has more experience at body integration than International Truck.”

The International dealer network’s more than 700 service locations feature more than 7,600 ASE-certified commercial diesel-trained technicians in the U.S. and more than 1,900 in Canada – a critical advantage over automotive-based service networks.

“Our network is committed to providing the expertise needed to keep your business moving,” said Cancelliere. “No matter the location, if a customer needs service, help is likely to be nearby.”