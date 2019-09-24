New models 2020: Heavy-duty

More fleet customers consider safety systems on equal footing as fuel economy when spec'ing new heavy-duty trucks in 2020.

Here are highlights from all the major heavy-duty truck manufacturers of what's new and available in 2020.

The Class 8 market is expected to remain strong through next year while more fleet customers consider safety systems on equal footing as fuel economy when making new vehicle decisions.

With questions about the strength of the economy in the air, there are differing opinions on how strong heavy-duty trucking sales will be in 2020. Manufacturers are planning for another strong year, but research firms such as ACT have warned that Class 8 market-leading indicators continue to erode, in concert with deteriorating freight volumes and rates.

Here are some highlights of the Class 7and Class 8 trucks from each of the major OEMs (in alphabetical order).