New models 2020: Medium-duty

Here's our look of the 2020 models available in the medium-duty segment, Classes 4-6, which has seen rapid growth in recent years as more fleets focus on last-mile deliveries and drawing in non-CDL drivers.
Fleets can spec out medium-duty trucks to handle only the weight and payload they need. You'll find straight trucks, chassis cabs ready for upfits of all kinds, a few tractors, and the largest work vans across this segment, and often with surprisingly big capabilities. And one of the few all-electric commercial vehicles that is actually available today falls within medium-duty.
Manufacturers are responding with some of the widest powertrain and alternative fuel options, including electric and hybrid-electric power, you'll find in any commercial truck segment. And on that note, several OEMs have suggested that medium-duty trucks are the likeliest place that trucking will first "go electric."
And since you don’t need a commercial driver’s license to operate medium-duty trucks, it opens up the hiring pool for fleets — particularly private fleets where driving is secondary to a business’s core service.