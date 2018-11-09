OTR truck window shopping

If you're looking for the top U.S. over-the-road trucks, this is one of your best bets to find them all under one roof. Class 8 truck manufacturers wheel out their latest, greatest products at the American Trucking Assns. (ATA) annual meeting, an event dating back 85 years to the organization's inception in 1933.

And this year was no exception. ATA has highway freight in its DNA, you could say, and executives from motor carriers across the nation turn out at the annual Management Conference & Exhibition, which was in Texas' capital city of Austin this time around.

Ready with their wares were the likes of International Truck, Freightliner, Peterbilt Motors Co., Mack Trucks, Kenworth Truck Co., and Volvo Trucks. All brought some of their top OTR power units sporting the latest interior and sleeper options—and we'll throw in a few day cabs, since those also were there and many fleets incorporate them in a variety of their operations.

You'd typically need to make stops at six different dealerships for this. Optimize your route instead with this window shopper's look at the various big trucks the OEMs brought.