TMC and be seen: Trucks rock the exhibition floor

The 2019 Technology & Maintenance Council Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta showcased hundreds of products in booths on the exhibit floor. When not taking in seminars, conferences and other informational events March 18-20 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, attendees walked all around the indoor grounds filled with trucks and vehicles of all kinds.

Major truck manufacturers brought their latest models, while a number of trucking-product firms used trucks and trailers to impress the masses. Mission accomplished. Fleet Owner put together this slideshow to provide a flavor of the stimulating visual presentation. Young or old, nothing beats seeing these beautiful, colorful machines up close and personal.