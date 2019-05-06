Menu
Trucks stand out at New York Auto Show

NEW YORK. A showcase for the world’s glitziest new luxury cars and most futuristic concept models, the New York International Automobile Show also makes room for new pickups and other light trucks, albeit relegating them to the basement two escalators down from the main action. For those few who made their way down this year, there were crowd-free views of new light-truck models, new features and even a few novelties.

Check out some of the trucks that caught our eye during a tour of the April event.

TAGS: Equipment News New Products
