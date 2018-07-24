Menu
Volvo Trucks VNL300 Photo: Volvo Trucks North America
Volvo Trucks VNL 300
Equipment>Trucks

Volvo Trucks' VNL 300 available with Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine

The new Volvo VNL 300 day cab is now available with the latest version of the Cummins ISX12N “near zero” emissions natural gas engine, providing an alternative fuel solution for pickup and delivery and regional haul operations.

"The Cummins ISX12N represents best-in-class gas engine technology for local pick-up and delivery and regional haul operations," said John Moore, product marketing manager for powertrain at Volvo Trucks North America. "The low carbon footprint, expanded delivery and distribution, abundant supply and stable pricing of natural gas offer substantial benefits to fleet operators looking to utilize the fuel as a clean, quiet, and cost-effective alternative to diesel, without the need for a DPF or SCR system."

The ISX12N has available engine ratings of 350-400 hp. and 1,450 lbs.-ft. of torque and is approved for gross combination weights of up to 80,000 lbs., making it suited for heavy-duty regional haul truck and tractor applications as well as port drayage, vocational, refuse, and straight truck applications.

The natural gas power plant can be operated on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, or renewable natural gas. The ISX12N engine is OBD- (On-Board Diagnostic-) compliant and U.S. EPA and CARB certified. 

 

TAGS: Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kenworth
Two Kenworth models make Dana single-drive axles standard
Jul 24, 2018
Chevrolet 2019 Silverado 4500HD Chassis Cab
Chevy targets $48k starting price for medium-duty Silverados
Jul 19, 2018
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation
A turbo 4-cyl. gas engine in half-ton pickups?
Jul 19, 2018
Kenworth T680 highway tractor
JOST fifth wheel now standard on Kenworth T680
Jul 18, 2018