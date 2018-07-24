Volvo Trucks' VNL 300 available with Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine

The new Volvo VNL 300 day cab is now available with the latest version of the Cummins ISX12N “near zero” emissions natural gas engine, providing an alternative fuel solution for pickup and delivery and regional haul operations.

"The Cummins ISX12N represents best-in-class gas engine technology for local pick-up and delivery and regional haul operations," said John Moore, product marketing manager for powertrain at Volvo Trucks North America. "The low carbon footprint, expanded delivery and distribution, abundant supply and stable pricing of natural gas offer substantial benefits to fleet operators looking to utilize the fuel as a clean, quiet, and cost-effective alternative to diesel, without the need for a DPF or SCR system."

The ISX12N has available engine ratings of 350-400 hp. and 1,450 lbs.-ft. of torque and is approved for gross combination weights of up to 80,000 lbs., making it suited for heavy-duty regional haul truck and tractor applications as well as port drayage, vocational, refuse, and straight truck applications.

The natural gas power plant can be operated on compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, or renewable natural gas. The ISX12N engine is OBD- (On-Board Diagnostic-) compliant and U.S. EPA and CARB certified.