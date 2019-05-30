Volvo's 'Reflections from the Wall' truck honors heroes

Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley (NRV) assembly plant in Dublin VA provided the 2019 Ride for Freedom truck. The custom-designed VNL 760 led a motorcade of motorcycles past 900,000 bystanders from the plant to Washington DC during the annual “Run for the Wall” Ride for Freedom motorcycle rally Memorial Day weekend.

This marks the 28th year NRV employees and the UAW Local 2069 Veterans Committee have supported the event. The truck, Volvo’s VNL 760 long-haul tractor features custom-designed graphics that honor America, the United States military, and the men and women who served with the slogan, “All veterans need a welcome home, and a place to reflect. Until they have a wall of their own, it’s only right to share ours.”

