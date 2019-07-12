Sisters follow father’s lead behind the wheel

Editor’s note: This is the seventh and final part in a series on women working in trucking and how fleets are welcoming them to the industry. Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5 and Part 6.

Asia and Mahogany Scroggins are sisters who both drive trucks for Tyson Foods. They said it felt like a natural profession because they simply followed in their father’s footsteps.

“Our father has always been a truck driver, so we’ve been around trucks since we were little girls; we’re very comfortable being around the trucks and the lifestyle,” Asia said.

The Scroggins sisters drive as a team, which they said gives them a support system on the road.

“It helps to have each other because it can be very stressful and sometimes emotional. When either one of us is having a bad day, we know that we still love each other and always have that genuine support on the road,” Mahogany said.

She noted that Tyson has invested in technology that makes life easier, including the Hadley Smart Valve.

“It means less strain on us and enables improved valve response time for extra control and easier coupling/uncoupling of trailers, which can be very difficult,” she said, adding that the Bendix Wingman Fusion system provides a combination of safety technologies to provide assistance and road-monitoring sensors.

Asia said more women outside of the industry are approaching them to learn about their story. “Women seem more curious than before and aren’t afraid to act on it,” she said. “We need more female drivers out there talking about their experiences and sharing their stories and the opportunities that come with truck driving.”

“When we came to Tyson Foods, other drivers treated us with respect and served as our mentors — men and women — and that helped a lot,” Mahogany explained.

“We love knowing that our job has a real purpose because we are helping feed America. And that makes us and our family feel good,” Asia said.

