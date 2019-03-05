Dana completes purchase of Drive Systems

Dana Inc. has completed the acquisition of the drive systems segment of the Oerlikon Group, including the Graziano and Fairfield brands. This acquisition expands the company’s capabilities in electrification and further optimizes its manufacturing presence in key growth markets.

Dana said the addition of the segment creates a number of opportunities for increased revenue and profitable growth, including:

Extending Dana’s current technology portfolio, especially in the area of high-precision helical gears for the commercial vehicle market, as well as planetary hub drives for wheeled and tracked vehicles in the off-highway market

Growing Dana’s electronic controls capability for transmissions and drivelines

Increasing Dana’s product offerings that support vehicle electrification in each of Dana’s end markets – light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway

Optimizing Dana’s global manufacturing presence to be closer to customers in key growth markets such as China and India, as well as the United States

Adding four research and development facilities to Dana’s extensive network of technology centers, as well as 12 facilities to the company’s global manufacturing footprint

Photo: Dana

“Dana’s acquisition of the drive systems segment of Oerlikon enables us to support our customers’ shift toward vehicle electrification across nearly every vehicle architecture in the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway segments,” said James Kamsickas, president and CEO of Dana. “The drive systems business’ highly talented team is also strategically positioned to give our customers access to critical manufacturing capabilities in key growth markets, such as India, China, and the United States.”

Selected customers include BMW, Caterpillar, Daimler, and John Deere.